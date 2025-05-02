NPP’s ‘Thank You’ Tour Sparks Internal Criticism Over Conduct, Priorities

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces mounting internal dissent over its controversial “Thank You” tour, with former presidential aspirant Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy urging an immediate pause to address escalating tensions and refocus on national crises.

During an appearance on TV3’s Ghana Tonight program, Kennedy condemned the tour as “ill-conceived from the beginning,” citing incidents of violence, including a recent stabbing, and accusing the initiative of diverting attention from pressing governance challenges.

Kennedy acknowledged that gratitude tours are not new to the NPP but argued this iteration has been marred by “undue rancor,” damaging the party’s reputation. His call for a suspension follows the withdrawal of key figures, including Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP National Chairman, from the campaign. “The tour should take a break not just for individuals, but for the party’s integrity,” he stated.

The former aspirant criticized the NPP’s inward focus, stressing that national emergencies such as judicial independence, illegal mining (galamsey), and alleged executive interference in the Supreme Court demand urgent attention. “While we obsess over internal activities, the nation’s crises are ignored,” he said, urging the party to prioritize its role as Ghana’s largest opposition force. “We must be loyal to Ghana first engage constructively, support the government where justified, and oppose with reasoned arguments where necessary.”

Kennedy also revealed a rift within the NPP leadership, claiming former President Nana Akufo-Addo has “certainly” withdrawn support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential ambitions. While he did not elaborate on specifics, the assertion underscores deepening factional divisions ahead of the 2028 elections.

The debate highlights broader challenges for the NPP as it balances internal cohesion with its opposition responsibilities. Political analysts note that public spats over party activities risk alienating voters already skeptical of political infighting. Meanwhile, civil society groups reiterate calls for parties to address systemic issues like judicial accountability and environmental degradation, which remain central to public discourse.

As pressure mounts, the NPP’s response to internal critiques could shape its credibility ahead of a pivotal electoral cycle. The party has yet to comment on Kennedy’s remarks or confirm Akufo-Addo’s stance toward Bawumia, leaving unresolved questions about its strategic direction amid competing priorities.