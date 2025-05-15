NPP’s Wontumi Vies for National Chairmanship Citing Grassroots Legacy

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, has formally declared his candidacy for the party’s National Chairmanship, leveraging his decade-long record of personal investment in NPP’s growth.

Known widely as Chairman Wontumi, the political organizer made his case during a televised interview, emphasizing his history of self-funded party development initiatives.

“I’ve supported this party consistently from the grassroots without holding government office,” Wontumi stated, referencing his financing of nomination forms for thousands of aspirants in 2014 and 2018. His most significant disclosed contribution remains the 1 billion old cedis (approximately $100,000) injection into the 2015 National Congress in Tamale, which stabilized party operations during a critical transition period.

The candidate’s political resume includes three terms as Ashanti Regional Chairman and prior leadership in the Bosomtwe Constituency, where he established physical party infrastructure. His campaign narrative highlights proactive resource mobilization, including nationwide distribution of campaign materials ahead of the NPP’s 2016 electoral victory.

This bid emerges as the ruling party prepares for internal elections that will shape its structure ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general polls. Political analysts note Wontumi’s challenge will be translating regional influence into national consensus, particularly against potential candidates with broader governmental experience.

The NPP’s national executive elections are expected to draw multiple contenders, with the outcome significantly influencing the party’s strategic direction for the next electoral cycle.