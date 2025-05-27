NPR Sues Trump Administration Over Public Media Funding Cuts

National Public Radio (NPR) and three Colorado-based member stations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging an executive order that seeks to halt federal funding for public media.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., names President Donald Trump, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as defendants.

The legal action targets Trump’s May 1 executive order directing federal agencies to terminate funding for NPR and PBS, which the order accused of disseminating “biased and partisan” news. NPR argues the move violates the First Amendment and undermines congressional intent, as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)—which allocates over $500 million annually to public media—operates independently of presidential authority. “The order exemplifies textbook retaliation,” the lawsuit states, citing a 1988 dissent by late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to emphasize the administration’s alleged targeting of NPR due to perceived bias.

Theodore J. Boutrous, NPR’s counsel, called the order “blatantly unconstitutional,” warning it jeopardizes access to news and emergency information for millions of Americans. “The Public Broadcasting Act and the First Amendment protect editorial independence from governmental interference,” he added. Lead counsel Miguel A. Estrada, a Republican attorney whose 2001 judicial nomination was blocked by Senate Democrats, is spearheading the case.

The lawsuit marks the latest clash between the Trump administration and public media. In 2023, the CPB sued the administration over attempts to remove board members, asserting its statutory independence. Separately, U.S. Agency for Global Media employees sued after funding cuts affected outlets like Voice of America.

The White House has not yet responded to the lawsuit. NPR’s action underscores escalating tensions between the administration and press entities, with legal experts noting the case could set precedents for federal overreach and media protections.