NPRA to embark on national outreach on pensions

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), as part of its quest to improve informal pension coverage in Ghana, is embarking on an outreach programme, beginning from the Central Region, to create awareness on pensions.

The programme would be held from Monday, May 15 to Friday, May 19, 2023, to educate both formal and informal sector workers on pension matters.

An statement signed by Nana Sifa Twum, the Head of Corporate Affairs, NPRA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the programme aimed at encouraging the informal sector workers in the catchment area to understand and appreciate the need to prepare towards retirement.

It is also to enable them to actively participate in pension schemes to help alleviate old-age poverty.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, will join a team from the NPRA, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hayford Atta Krufi, to undertake the five-day exercise, on the theme: “Pension for All”.

The team would engage residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Mfantseman and Agona West municipalities.

Some pension corporate trustees will join the NPRA officials to encourage and aid prospective pension contributors to register on pension schemes.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in a preparatory meeting with the NPRA at Cape Coast, welcomed the initiative.

She expressed the hope that the exercise would help to identify the many informal sector workers in the region who were not on pensions to sign them on to the schemes.

“The collaboration of the NPRA and the Regional Coordinating Council is an indication of the Government’s efforts in addressing old age and retirement challenges among the people,” she said.

The team will address the Local Council of Churches, the Muslims communities, students and staff of tertiary institutions, traditional leaders, and informal sector groups including hairdressers, traders and commercial drivers.