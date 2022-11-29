NR Minister courts JICA to provide power supply substation for Tamale

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has engaged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Northern Electricity Distribution Company and Ghana Water Company, on a feasibility survey for the establishment of a new power supply substation in Tamale.

The feasibility survey is expected to be completed next year, and the power supply substation, when completed, is expected to boost power supply in the Tamale Metropolis to enhance economic activities.

Alhaji Saibu, who engaged the officials of JICA when they called on him at his office in Tamale, expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for responding to Ghana’s request for a grant aid to enhance the power supply in Tamale.

He said the request led to the feasibility survey for the project for enhancement of power supply reliability in Tamale as a response from the Government of Japan to help develop the power supply in Tamale and its environs.

He expressed optimism about the project and appealed to JICA to fast-track other projects it was undertaking, especially the refurbishment of the Tamale Central Hospital into a regional hospital.

He appealed to the stakeholders to contribute their quota to make the new power supply substation project in Tamale a success.

Mr Yusuaki Momita, Deputy Country Director of JICA, said the feasibility survey was on track to identify and confirm the components of the project, a coordination development plan at national, regional, and sectoral levels, an appraisal and evaluation of the technical and economic visibility of the project, and an estimation of the cost of the project and the schedule required for procurement and construction.