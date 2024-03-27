NRSA, 3 Other Emergency Services Show Preparedness To Prevent Accidents

Source: Acquah Anthony

As part of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Easter festive ‘Stay Alive’ campaign at Sefwi Wiawso, the Western North Road Safety Authority has collaborated with three other emergency services; Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service and Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to demonstrate their readiness to respond and rescue victims in case of emergency road crashes in the region.

A pre-and-post-crash joint demonstration exercise that lasted for 32 minutes brought in all the emergency services within the regional capital to show their preparation for dealing with crashes on the highways.

The teach-in included a taxi, with two passengers on board, in a head-on collision with a tipper truck on the highway, and two other persons on a speeding motorbike ramming the already crashed taxi. The Ghana National Fire Service team rushed to the scene with their fire tender to prevent the accident vehicles from catching fire, while they rescued the trapped victims from a damaged taxi. The MTTD of the Ghana Police Service cordoned off the accident scene to protect the lives and belongings of the accident victims. After 10 minutes of calls to the Ghana Ambulance service, the paramedics rushed to the scene in their rapid response vehicle to rescue the injured victims to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Western North Regional Acting Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Oheneba Kwame Acheampong, disclosed that the exhibition was to educate the public and assure them about the readiness and ways of all the emergency services in handling cases of road crashes within the region.

Oheneba Kwame Acheampong said Sefwi Wiawso Dwenase, the commercial town in the regional capital, has become the busiest town with an increase in human and vehicular traffic on the single-lane road that links other districts and towns.

He added that the reason behind the exercise was to know the time it would take all the emergency services to respond to the calls, report to the crash scenes, and rescue victims.

Station officer 2 of the Sefwi Wiawso Ghana National Fire Service, DO2 Joseph Amihere, explained to the media that previously, the Sefwi Wiawso-Dwenase was a municipality, and with the creation of the new six regions in the country, including Sefwi Wiawso, the town has seen the influx of people from all walks of life resulting in human and vehicular traffic. As such, it was important to educate the public on their readiness to combat fire and rescue people in case of an accident.

He advised the public to be extra careful when using fire at their various homes during this Easter festive.