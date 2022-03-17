NRSA Advised Drivers To Develop The Mentality Of “Arrive Alive”

Mr Daniel Hardy Wuaku, the Deputy Director, Planning and Programmes for the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has advised drivers to develop the mentality of “arrive alive” to save lives and properties.

He also advised truck drivers to always display their warning triangles and at a vantage point to alert oncoming vehicles of a broken-down vehicle ahead.

Mr Wuaku was speaking at the 4th sensitization workshop for transit haulage drivers held in Tema Blackstar Line organized by the Ghana Shippers Authority and urged drivers to apply road safety rules and regulations and use rest stops to take a rest during long journeys.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Shippers Council from Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Chairman of transport unions, Police, NRSA, drivers and haulage owners among other important stakeholders in the haulage transit industry also participated in the workshop.

Mr Wuaku said in the last two decades the NRSA has discharged the task of increasing general awareness for road safety, stabilizing the trend of road traffic crashes and reducing the fatality rate among others through research, data-led campaigns and other innovative measures as the teaching of road safety in schools,

Mr Wuaku noted that the NRSA did not have the mandate to exact obedience to road safety standards and procedures beyond giving advice and making recommendations “that is why it is important that drivers obey road safety directives.”

He, however, noted that in the new Act, Act 2019 (Acts 993) the NRSA was mandated to issue compliance notices to institutions or organizations that breach road safety standards and procedures in the construction of roads, construction materials on the road and billboards, among others.

He said the Authority remained committed to helping improve the country’s road safety situation and motivated to implement the renewed mandate for our collective good.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Bruce Amoah of the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), had attributed the high pedestrian knockdown and death recorded in the Tema Region last year to negligence.

A total of 120 people were knocked down on the road last year, 58 of them sustained minor, moderate, and severe injuries while 62 died. The statistics show that in the first quarter 32 pedestrians were knocked, nine dead, and 23 injured.

The second quarter recorded 40 pedestrians knocked down, 23 dead, and 17 injured; 16 people were knocked down in the third quarter with four injured and 12 deaths and the fourth quarter recorded 32 cases, 14 injured and 18 deaths.

DSP Amoah, who disclosed these statistics to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on pedestrian and motorcycle involvement in road crashes last year, called on pedestrians to observe basic road safety protocols anytime they were using the road.

The Tema GNA and Tema MTTD of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform are aimed at providing continuous education to stakeholders on the need to be cautious on the road and adhere to all road safety regulations.

The Road Safety Campaign project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness of the need for road users to be cautious to curb the rising road crashes.

DSP Amoah expressed concern that most pedestrians refuse to use footbridges, zebra crossing points and other designated safe road crossing points but rather prefer to run across the highway, “they prefer using the shorter paths instead of the appropriate means.”

He called on the public to be conscious while using the roads to reduce the rate of deaths.

DSP Amoah said the increasing casualties on the roads might also be attributed to multifaceted issues, including poor roads, negligence of some drivers, speeding beyond the limit, and wrongful overtaking by some drivers.

He, therefore, advised drivers of commercial cars, private cars, and motorcycles to be extra careful when using the roads because they had other people’s lives in their care and a little mistake could cause people to lose their loved ones and also breadwinners of the family.