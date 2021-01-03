Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called for effective collaboration between the media and the Authority to ensure safety on the road.

She said the Authority was working assiduously to ensure drastic reduction of crashes on the roads, therefore “In 2021, I need the media to support us to be able to achieve whatever plans we have for the nation”.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah said these at a press conference in Ho, organised by the Volta Regional Directorate of the NRSA.

She said there was too much indiscipline on the roads, resulting in so many carnages, deaths and injuries.

She said such indiscipline must not be allowed to continue, calling on other relevant authorities to also support the Authority in ensuring discipline on the roads to prevent the country losing its labour force through avoidable road crashes.

“Let us support the Authority and let us do the right things so that we can be safe on our roads,” she stated.

Mr Kwasi Tsibu Yirenkyi, Volta Regional Director, NRSA, said “2020 has not gone the way we expected, however with support of our stakeholders, we have been able to lower our indicators”.

He said his outfit would continue to work with various stakeholders to ensure that road users comply with road safety protocols to reduce the carnage on the roads.

Mr Yirenkyi said the Authority would have frequent engagements with the media in the year and undertake more sensitisation activities to achieve its desired objective.

The Director said the Authority would carry out intensive awareness creation in Oti Region and increased its operations on the National Highway (N1), ensuring full adherence, and making sure that no life was lost.