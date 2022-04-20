NRSA commends Ghana Police for high visibility on roads during Easter

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has commended the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for the “high visibility” on the roads during this year’s Easter festivities.

“The NRSA affirms that the deployment of Police Patrol teams at vantage points to maintain law and order was remarkable,” a statement signed by Mr David Osafo Adonteng, Acting Director-General, NRSA, said.

It said even more remarkable was the traffic management duties on the entire road networks within the country, especially, along the Accra-Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway and the Kwahu townships of Mpreaso, Nkwatia, Atibie and Abetifi.

The statement said the action by the Police was outstanding and significantly supported the public education and regulation activities of the Authority.

It said the effective collaboration between the NRSA and the GPS ensured better compliance of road traffic regulations and road safety standards during the Easter season.

The statement said although the NRSA and the GPS were still analysing the road crash data collected during the just ended festive period, preliminary findings indicated low cases of crashes and casualties.

It commended Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for his ground-breaking ideas in combatting road traffic crashes through technology and the recently launched Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARI) and the Public Invincible Eye (PIE) operations.

The statement said the Authority considered the ideas as laudable strategies and assured the IGP of its full support and cooperation for such initiatives.

It noted that the Authority’s ongoing flagship programme “Stay Alive” Road Safety Campaign with the Media was increasingly improving road safety awareness.

The statement said the sustainability of the vigorous enforcement actions by the Police as witnessed during the Easter would add more to ensure mass effect in the fight to clamp down on indiscipline among road users, especially acts of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, crossing red-lights and abandoning of disabled vehicles on the road, among others.

“For any further information and enquiries, call 0244040615 or send information in text, photo or video of any road safety related problem to short code 194 (all networks) for immediate redress,” it added.