NRSA, DVLA and MTTD remove illegal lamps on vehicles in Takoradi

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has begun an exercise in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) of the Western Region to remove illegal lamps from vehicles from exposing other road users to the threat of crashes, especially at night.

The exercise, which was carried out in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, follows the emergence of the use of unprescribed lamps by sections of drivers contrary to Regulations 65 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Drivers who were found to have breached the Regulation were made to voluntarily remove the gadgets while others contacted suggested for broader consultations to be made with all the stakeholders especially, the Haulage Truck drivers who were the most culpable.

Fliers on the Regulation were distributed to drivers by NRSA whereas the Team also took the opportunity to educate passengers on the COVID-19 protocols as most of them were found not wearing nose masks.

The travelling public were delighted with the operation and expressed their appreciation to the Team and called on the Team to take the operation to the big haulage companies and to sustain the operation until all vehicles were fitted with the approved lamps or lights to reduce accidents in the night.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service narrated to Newsghana that on 07/10/21 at 4:30pm, a team of officers from the MTTD led by the NRSA and the DVLA was deployed to give effect to the aforementioned operation.

She said, vehicles from both sides of the road were stopped while drivers and passengers were sensitized and educated on the Regulation 65 of L.I. 2180 as part of the exercise which started at 4:30pm at the Old Apremdo Barrier, a suburb of Takoradi.

She hinted that Heavy Duty Truck drivers were found to be the worst violators of the Regulation as most of them had fixed unapproved lamps on their vehicles whereas most drivers the team interacted with appeared to be ignorant of the Regulation.

She said, the exercise was to create the awareness for a later enforcement of the law leading to prosecution and urged drivers and vehicle owners to voluntarily comply with the law to avoid any inconveniences.

DSP Adiku added that no arrest was made since the Team decided to start with awareness creation and cautioned that the operation would be continued next week.

Regulation 65 of L.I.2180 requires that vehicles or trailers shall be equipped with electric lighted lamps or another kind as approved by the Licensing Authority, and a vehicle shall have two lamps in front with one on each side of the motor vehicle and placed in a manner that exhibit a white or yellow visible light within prescribed distance and to indicate the width of the vehicle.

Vehicles may be fitted with additional one or two auxiliary spots or flood lamps; a driving lamp is not placed in a manner that allows the lamp to project above the bottom of the frame of the windscreen; and though a maximum of four driving and spot or flood lamps are allowed, the electrical switching should be arranged to allow the use of only two of those lamps at a time.