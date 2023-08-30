NRSA educates school bus operators, caregivers and drivers

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ahafo Region has conducted separate workshops at Goaso and Mim, Asunafo North Municipality of the region to sensitise and educate school bus operators, caregivers, and drivers on best operational standards.

In accordance with the NRSA Act, 2019 (Act 993), the Ahafo NRSA deemed it necessary to engage those stakeholders to discuss the standards of their operations.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Indira Apronti, the Ahafo Regional Head expressed concern regarding the roadworthiness of some buses providing transport services for schools in the region.

The concerns included drivers stopping at unsafe areas to pick children, lack of adult supervisors on board, which according to her violated regulations 156 of the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 and instances of over-loaded and non-road-worthy school buses.

Ms. Apronti emphasised those conditions exposed children to the risks of road crashes causing injuries and fatalities to both passengers and pedestrians.

A resource person, Police Superintendent Ekow Gaisie, the Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) educated participants on defensive driving techniques and emphasised the importance of avoiding speeding, wrongful overtaking, fatigue, and distracted driving.

Other issues addressed were operational standards for school buses, which included guidelines for supervisors of drivers, evidence of valid driving licenses, number of fleet of vehicles operated in a day and the person in-charge.

Participants were also taught about driver standards with a focus on driver welfare, driver health and fitness, experience in handling children and first aid training.

Furthermore, they were educated in vehicle standards with emphasis on general vehicle maintenance, use of seatbelts, routine servicing, and constant road worthiness of vehicles.