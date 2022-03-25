NRSA Identified Human Errors As Leading Cause Of Road Crashes

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said human errors were the leading cause of road accidents in the Country.

It said speeding, drunk driving, inattentiveness, red light jumping, tiredness, non-adherence to lane driving and wrongful overtaking were some common errors drivers made.

It noted that the errors were an indication of lack of proper understanding of road safety rules and poor driver judgement, usually resulting in head on collisions, pedestrian knockdowns, vehicle somersaulting and preventable deaths.

The Ghana News Agency gathered this in a media engagement with Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, the Central Regional Head of the NRSA in Cape Coast.

Speaking on disabled vehicles, she said drivers must be attentive and alert on their road so that they could put their defensive driving to display when the need arose.

“People do not listen, they leave their disabled cars along the roads, blocking other road users without giving a clue of what has happened instead of getting it towed to a safer place where it could be fixed” she added.

The Regional Head said it was mandatory to put a reflective warning triangle 45 meters behind and in front of their disabled vehicles to alert other road users of the possible danger ahead, so they do not run into such vehicles.

She also admonished drivers to inform the police if the need be to guard the area or contact towing service provider to tow off the vehicles to make the road motorable to other road users.

On speed ramps, Ms Affotey-Annang indicated that the construction of speed ramps by residents were illegal and was destroying asphalted roads.

“Yes, we know you want to construct your own ramps because you feel the road is not safe for pedestrians, just don’t do it yourselves, report your issues to us and we will decide on how best we could help” she advised.

Ms Affotey-Annang said there were guidelines to be followed before the construction of ramps together with warning signs

She urged all to be cautious when crossing the road further adding that the NSRA would continue to work closely with its stakeholders to get all unauthorized speed ramps off the road.