NRSA Partners COP to Donate to Wiawso Government Hospital Accident Unit

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users thus pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and riders of motorcycles and tricycles and their passengers are collectively known as “vulnerable road users” and account for half of all road traffic deaths around the world. Road traffic injuries are now the leading killer of people aged 5-29 years. The burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, in particular those living in developing countries.

This the Acting Regional Head of the Western North National Road Safety Authority Mr. Jackson Yeboah says this can only be reduced when road users and motorist adhere to road safety rule and regulations. He noted that the Western North Region continues to have challenges with riders of motorcycles and tricycles however with series of education being undertaking by the NRSA there is the hope to reduce these challenges in order to reduce the road traffic crashes.

According to him,the Region has seen an influx of many people involved in road crashes this year being rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of various hospitals.

Mr. Yeboah who was in agreement with the running theme for this year said “ justice system which is carried out seriously, fairly and consistently, is what road crash victims who have been injured or had a family member killed as the result of someone’s law–breaking or negligence deserve and wish for”. He noted that it also represents a main factor of prevention and this would mean that lessons are learnt from their tragedies so that they may not reoccur.

Joining the world to commemorate this year’s Road Safety Remembrance Day, the Western North Regional Road Safety Authority therefore partnered the Sefwi Wiawso Church of Pentecost to donate assorted items to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Hospital to save lives. The items worth over Six thousand Ghana Cedis ( 6,000) included Wheel Chair, Surgical Gloves, Methylated Spirit, BP apparatus, Cotton Wool, Liquid Soap, Rubbing alcohol. The rest are Boxes of Plaster, Mobbing sticks, Bucket, and cartons of bottle water for use at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the Area Superintendent of the Sefwi Wiawso Church of Pentecost Prophet K. Dentu, Pastor Francis Atsuvia called on individuals and organization to continue to support the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Hospital since person at these centres are very vulnerable. He said “the bible enshrines us to be each other’s keeper and support in times of need. Like the good Samaritan let us continue to share whatever we have no matter how small to victims in these units of the hospital”

The Hospital Administrator Mr. Jalvis Alluekeh who received the items on behalf of the medical Suprentendent of the hospital, Dr Jonathan Mensah, expressed gratitude to the Church of Pentecost and the NRSA for the support. He said such support comes in handy for the hospital in times of crisis and entreated other individuals and organizations to do same often to help accident victims who are mostly vulnerable.

The Remembrance Day on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Calendar is marked worldwide on every third Sunday in November each year. It is to remember the many millions of people who have been killed and seriously injured in road traffic crashes. Not forgetting the families and communities of victims. The sport light this year is on “Justice” where there is a need for Traffic law enforcement, thorough investigation after a crash to find out if a crime was committed and to prevent recurrence, criminal prosecution where appropriate and civil compensation made.

Source : Nana Yaw Adinkrah