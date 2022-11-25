NRSA records reduced road crashes in WR

The Western Regional office of the National Road Safety Authority, recorded 525 road crashes between January and September 2022 as against 654 crashes the same period last year.

The figure represents a 20 per cent decrease in the number of road crashes recorded in the region.

The crashes involved 930 vehicles of all categories, commercial and private cars, motorbikes, hand cart, tricycles and bicycles as against 1199 vehicles for last year.

Nana Ekua Ansaah, the Western Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority told the Ghana News Agency that 74 persons lost their lives to the crashes against 91 last year.

She said a total of 442 got injured in 2022 against 526 in the previous years.

Nana Ansaah said the Region recorded 101 pedestrian knockdowns in the period under review as against 164 in 2021.

Ms. Ansaah said the reduction in figures in last year could be attributed to massive education and awareness creation by the Authority, the media and the Ghana Police and lauded the collaborative efforts for the great feat.

She said the festive season must be a matter of concern to all transport operators and users to work hand in hand to promote safety on the Roads.

The Regional Director of the Road Safety Authority added that safety was a shared responsibility and thus, the need for intersectoral collaboration to reduce road crashes.