NRSA to enforce use of logbooks, relay driving from December 5

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will commence enforcement of the use of logbooks and relay driving for inter-city journeys from December 5, 2022.

“Further to the Regulatory Directives issued in March 2021 on the use of logbooks and two drivers for inter-city journeys of more than eight hours of travel time or 500 km travel distance, and another issued in September 2021 on the use of un-prescribed lamps, the Authority shall scale up its enforcement activities from December 5, 2022.”



A statement issued by NRSA said Road Safety Inspectors and staff of the Authority would intensify compliance monitoring at major terminals across the country to validate the use of vehicle logbooks and two drivers per long distance (relay driving).

It said the Authority would collaborate with the Police to carry out coordinated enforcement actions at all highway checkpoints across the country to ensure compliance with the directives and the use of un-prescribed lamps.



The statement said the Authority would deploy passenger feedback tools and “mystery passengers” to monitor compliance with the directives on logbooks, relay driving, high speeds and reckless overtaking by drivers of minibuses on inter-city routes.



It reminded Transport Operators, Transport Managers, Road Safety Officers and related operational heads that it was an offense to obstruct or interfere with a Road Safety Inspector or an employee of the Authority in the exercise of functions defined by Act 993.

The statement said such an offense was punishable on summary conviction to a fine of between GHs3,000-GHs6,000 or a term of imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than three years or both.



It also reminded Transport operators, transport unions and transport companies that non-compliance with the directives on the logbook, relay driving and the use of un-prescribed lamps was sanctionable.

The statement added that NRSA would not hesitate to impose the administrative penalty of between GHs60,000 and GHs120,000 against a transport organisation for non-compliance.



It said fatigue driving and driving with un-prescribed lamps were major causes of crashes.

The statement said the Authority remained committed to ensuring that the declining levels of road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths were sustained during the high-risk festive season of Christmas and New year.



“For any further information, contact the Authority on 0501319079 or 0244040615,” it said.