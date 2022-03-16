NRSA Undertakes ‘Get It Right’ Campaign In Ashanti Region

‘Get it Right’, an initiative by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to ensure sanity on the country’s roads, has gotten underway in the Ashanti Region.

The programme is in line with the Authority’s agenda to promote acceptable behavioural practices and discipline amongst road users to protect the lives of the people.

Ms Simbiat Wiredu, Ashanti Regional Director of the NRSA, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the initiative, after an enforcement exercise at the Suame Municipality, described as unacceptable the flagrant disrespect for motor traffic rules amongst some road users in Ashanti region.

The initiative, therefore, sought to bring about an attitudinal change in the way things were done, she noted, indicating that the Authority was liaising with the Police and local authorities to achieve its objectives.

According to her, the focus was to reduce to the barest minimum, the rate at which cars were parked wrongly on the roadside and pedestrian walkways, which created unnecessary congestion with their attendant negative consequences on the road.

Additionally, the Authority was advocating the use of approved routes in crossing the roads, especially in areas where footbridges had been erected such as the Tech-Junction on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

This would help to curtail pedestrian knock-downs, she argued, saying, there was the need to barricade the median of principal roads, especially the highways, to make it difficult for recalcitrant pedestrians to put their lives in danger.

On the exercise at Suame, the NRSA acting in collaboration with the Divisional Police Command and the Municipal Assembly cleared the main road of wrongfully-parked cars, and towed spoilt cars left on the section of the road by some mechanics at the Suame Magazine.

Ms Wiredu said the Authority had already conducted similar exercises at the Tech-Junction and Sofo-line, all aimed at ridding the road of any nuisance that posed a threat to the lives of road users.

Mr Johnson Nyarko, Suame Municipal Coordinating Director, said the exercise was apt given the impudence with which some road users breached motor traffic rules.

“I think the time has come for us to enforce strictly all the available regulations, if the nation is to make her roads safe for vehicular and pedestrian use,” the Coordinating Director stated.