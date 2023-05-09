NRSA urges Road Safety Actors to embrace data management practices

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged road safety actors, particularly transport operators and managers, to develop a culture of collation and analysis of relevant operational data to improve the quality of services.

A statement issued and signed by the NRSA said the Authority would carry out media outreaches and road safety education actions across the country to highlight the significance of data to road safety management.

The call was made to commemorate the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) day, marked May 8.

It is a day set aside by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to promote road safety by highlighting road safety improvements and challenges within the sub-region.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is: “Improving Road Safety Data Management: A Call to Action”.

The statement said Ghana had since 1991 built a reputation as one of the countries in Africa with credible road traffic crash data.

It said while the Authority commended its data management partners, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service and the Building and Road Research Institute, the occasion reminded everyone of the need to strengthen and improve data management processes to engineer road safety improvement.