NSA and E-Ticketing partner, GHANA.GOV organize training workshop

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and its E-Ticketing partner, GHANA.GOV have organized a training workshop for persons drawn from football clubs, sporting federations and staff of the NSA from various regions across the country. The resource persons took the participants through basics of e-ticketing, its benefits, challenges and remedies.

The Authority, working closely with the Office of Vice President and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, early this year introduced E-ticketing system for all sporting activities in state-owned stadia.

This has created immense comfort and efficiency in the sporting industry.

The workshop was attended by the Director General of NSA, Prof Peter Twumasi, the Chairmen of the Authority’s Advisory Committee and GHALCA, and Football Clubs using government’s sports stadia.

