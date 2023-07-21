NSA and French Embassy Sign Research Grant from France

The French Embassy has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the National Sports Authority (NSA) to commence the Ghana Olympic-Go! Project.

The delegation further engaged the heads from the various sporting federations and associations to deliberate on l sports development issues.

The Director General of NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, receiving the delegation expressed his excitement with the initiative that will foster relationship between Ghana and France.

He appreciated the gesture of the French government for reaching out to improve the ecosystem of the Ghanaian sports industry.

The deliberation with the federation heads focused on talent identification pathways and funds mobilization. It was noted that, some of the federations scout for talent through in-school and community outreach programs.

One of the challenges noted was the inability of federations to support athletes higher education hence, losing them without proper transitioning.

Another major concern was the lack of funding which tends to limit the operations of Federations and participation in international tournaments.

Inadequate infrastructure, unfavorable training grounds and lack of expertise to train players and officials was equally raised.

To start with the Project, the delegation disclosed that, as part of the technical assistance programme, Ghana Athletics has been granted a fully sponsored trip to France to camp fourteen Athletes and coaches prior to the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.