NSA Assures Safety Ahead of Hearts-Kotoko Super Clash in Accra

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has pledged robust safety measures and a seamless fan experience for Sunday’s high-stakes Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, in a pre-match briefing, emphasized that all protocols are in place to ensure a secure and electrifying atmosphere for the Matchday 30 fixture.

“Every necessary measure security, stadium readiness, fan comfort has been implemented to guarantee ideal conditions,” Ampofo Ankrah told 3Sports. “This match is an opportunity to reset the narrative around Ghana football: passionate support paired with respect for results.” The game, set for May 4, will admit 25,000 fans instead of the venue’s 40,000 capacity due to ongoing maintenance, with enhanced security personnel deployed to manage the reduced crowd.

The Super Clash, Ghana’s most storied football rivalry, sees Kotoko enter as slight favorites after a 1-0 first-leg victory. The Porcupines sit fourth on the league table with 50 points, while Hearts trail in sixth with 45. Both teams aim to bolster their standings in the season’s final stretch, adding stakes to a fixture already steeped in historic tension.

Ampofo Ankrah’s assurances follow recent concerns over stadium safety and hooliganism in local football. He urged fans to “cheer responsibly” and trust in the NSA’s collaboration with police to prevent incidents. The authority has also streamlined ticketing and access routes to minimize congestion, with designated zones for rival supporters.

Sunday’s match arrives amid broader efforts to revive confidence in Ghana’s domestic league, which has faced criticism over organizational lapses and declining attendance. A incident-free clash could reinforce the NSA’s capacity to host high-profile events, particularly as Ghana eyes bids for continental tournaments.

Hearts and Kotoko’s rivalry, dating back to the 1930s, remains a cultural touchstone, often influencing league dynamics and fan morale. Kotoko’s recent form, including a three-match unbeaten run, contrasts with Hearts’ struggles under interim coach Abdul Bashiru. However, derbies often defy logic, with both sides keen to leverage home advantage Hearts’ strong record in Accra versus Kotoko’s quest for a league double.

As kickoff approaches, focus shifts to whether the NSA’s preparations will translate into a landmark event for Ghanaian football one that balances fierce competition with enduring safety standards.