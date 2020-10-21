The National Sports Authority (NSA) has backtracked on its new user fees announced earlier this week.

The NSA in its letter dated October 19, annouGHnced new charges for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to NSA, whereas matches between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and National teams which are grouped under Category ‘A” would be regulated under the already established sharing formula (function statement), matches between the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and other Premier League sides would attract a fee of Ghc20,000 per match.

Also, the NSA stated that matches involving other Premier League Clubs (excluding Hearts of Oak and Kotoko), Division One League matches, and other special matches will attract a fee of GHc15,000.

In a letter to the GFA on Wednesday, October 21 and signed by Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the NSA, it said “pursuant to our letter dated October 19, 2020, with regards to user fees for clubs that would use the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League, management would like to inform you that, the said charges, of the user fees, has been withdrawn.

“This follows further consultation with the sector minister and some concerns raised by the affected clubs,” it added.