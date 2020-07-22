The National Sports Authority (NSA) has commenced vetting for over 1,000 selected athletes, who are to benefit from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) stimulus package following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise fixed at the Accra Sports Stadium is to verify the authenticity of the selected athletes by the various federations and associations.

Each athlete is expected to receive monthly stipends of GHC 500.00 from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

In all 500 individuals from women football have been earmarked as beneficiaries.

They are 30 registered players each from the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs (totaling 480) and 20 other persons in the league.

Other beneficiaries have also been selected from the rest of the sporting disciplines.

Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah Ag. Public Relations Officer of the NSA told the GNA Sports that, the exercise would last for two weeks.

He said it was to ensure that, the beneficiaries were genuine sportsmen and women, adding that it would also afford them to execute necessary documentation for the exercise which is expected to start at the end of August 2020.

The Committee is chaired by Mr. Kwame Baah Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the NSA would submit their report for payment by the end of the first week of August.

Advertisements