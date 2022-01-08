NSA believes Black Stars will shine in 2021 AFCON

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) remains confident the Black Stars of Ghana will excel at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), billed to begin on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon.

Ahead of the biennial continental competition, the Director-General wished the team well and urged them to clinch the ultimate.

He expressed his undying confidence in the Black Stars to battle it out for the ultimate glory and was hopeful that the team would be nothing short of making Ghana proud.

The NSA commended Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, the office of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, the management and staff of the NSA, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Army, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Fire Service and the Supporters Union for their immense contribution to the success of the team in diverse ways.

Ghana would begin her AFCON campaign on Monday, January 10 against Morocco before taking on Comoros and Gabon.