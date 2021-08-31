NSA Boss inspects Cape-Coast stadium pitch

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has inspected the Cape Coast Sports Stadium pitch ahead of Ghana’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia on Friday.

The Black Stars would begin their quest to qualify for their fourth World Cup when they host Walias of Ethiopia in a Group G opener at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Prof. Twumasi was on Monday accompanied by Acting Regional Director of NSA, Mr. Alexander Ofori Tieku , Chief Executive Officer of Green Grass Technology, Mr. Frank Boahen and Central Regional Estate Manager of NSA, Ms Eva Oteng as they checked various interventions put in place to ensure an internationally accepted standard pitch.

The delegation checked how the pitch was been maintained which includes fertilizer application and grass care and sanitation improvements at the facility.

All critical works on the field had been completed successfully with all other minor activities necessary are ongoing until the match day.

The Black Stars would open camp on today at he Cape Coast Sports Stadium as they prepare for the titanic clash on Friday, September 3, at 7pm.