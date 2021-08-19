NSA Boss inspects progress of Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), on Wednesday, August 18, visited the Ashanti Regional NSA Directorate where he inspected the progress of work at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

His visit was among other things to welcome the newly recruited staff of the NSA in the Region and also, inspect the development of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium that has been closed for over 12 months due to renovation works.

Present during the visit was the Acting Director of the Ashanti Regional Directorate, Mr. Edmond Appiah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Grass Technology Ltd (GGT) Mr. Frank Boahene and the entire management of the Ashanti Regional Directorate.

Renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports stadium have been ongoing since the stadium was closed down in February 2020 but after over a year of closure and refurbishing the facility, it is evident, the stadium is now taking shape and the first phase of the edifice is nearing its completion.

The NSA boss during the inspection interacted with the Managing Director of Green Grass Technology Ltd Mr. Boahene who provided an update on the current state of the pitch.

Prof. Twumasi, after the technical briefing, met the staff of the NSA including the new recruits who have been stationed in the Ashanti region.

It will be recalled, the NSA received financial clearance in 2020 to recruit new technical and other supporting staff to fill vacancies across the 16 Regional Directorates.

Speaking to the staff during the short meeting, the NSA boss reminded the newly recruited personnel of their responsibilities as staff of the NSA and also, implored them to work audaciously in line with accomplishing the NSA’s long-standing mandate of enhancing sports development and achieving excellence.

According to Prof. Peter Twumasi the services of the NSA were rather needed the most as Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games. He revealed that, the NSA was expected to organize a nationwide training workshop for the new 250 employees of the Authority to enhance their performance at their respective offices.

On his part, the Acting Director of the Ashanti Regional Directorate, Mr. Appiah on behalf of his regional staff thanked the Director General for his visit.

He appreciated the efforts of government and the NSA Director in particular for the opportunity to expand the human resource of the Authority.

Mr. Appiah also assured the NSA boss of his continuous supervision which would invariably be to the benefit of the NSA and Ghana as a whole.

Prof. Twumasi has been paying regular visits across the 16 regions as part of his technical interactions with sports development officers and facility managers as the NSA works to ensure total sports development and the provision of quality sports facilities across the country.