Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has commissioned a new regional office at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The new office would serve as the Regional Sports Directorate Office for Tema.

In view of this, the Tema Regional Sports Directorate Office headed by Mr. Richard Iddrisu, which currently operates from Theodosia Hockey Stadium in Accra would now relocate to Tema.

The office was refurbished by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

Prof. Twumasi said, the renovation works would also be extended to the players dressing room and the technical team’s room as well.

He was convinced that the relocation would boost sporting activities in the region.

Prof. Twumasi hinted that works would also commence on renovating the Stadium into an ultra-modern edifice that would have tartan tracks to be used for athletics.