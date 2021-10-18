NSA congratulates newly appointed Board

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated the Seth Panwum led NSA Board appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The new board was sworn into office on Wednesday, October 13, 2021,by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Yussif.

In a Statement released by the NSA and signed by the Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the NSA expressed excitement to have a Board made up of old and experienced members drawn from the previous Governing Body, and new appointees who are professionals from diverse fields of specialization.

The Statement said, “With his rich background in finance and local governance, we have the belief that the Board Chairman, Seth Panwum, will lead his team to assist the Authority especially to develop creative ways of mobilizing internally generated funds to support Governments’ vision of sustainable sports development agenda across the country.

“In this regard, the Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, and Members of Management and staff of the NSA wish to assure the Board of our continuous cooperation, support and good working relations with the new Board to intensify sports development and promotion in the country. Once again, we congratulate the new Board and wish them God’s blessings in all their endeavours.”