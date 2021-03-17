The National Sports Authority (NSA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his re-elections to serve another term as the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

In a congratulatory message from the NSA signed by Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the NSA also congratulated all the other elected executive members, who would assist him in the administration of the Olympic movement in Ghana.

The statement said, “It is expected that your outfit would continue to collaborate with the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority”.