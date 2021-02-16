The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey for defeating Jackson Marinez of the Dominican Republic by a technical Knockout.

Commey secured a sixth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) over Marinez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas over the weekend to announce his prowess in boxing again.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Charles Amofa it said, “His display of tenacity and determination has once again brought honour to Ghana and as such he should be commended for emerging victorious.

“We have no doubts in our minds that this victory would spur him on to win more titles for the country. We once again say “ayekoo” to you and wish you well in all your endeavors.”

This was Commey’s first fight after losing his IBF lightweight title to Teofino Lopez by a second-round TKO in December 2019.