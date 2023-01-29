NSA gives probational recognition to Ghana Flying Disc Association

The Ghana Flying Disc Association(GFDA) on Thursday, January 26, 2023 received its Probational letter of Recognition from the National Sports Authority as part of the process in achieving a National Status.

In a brief ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Director General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi noted that he was pleased with the steps taken by the Association to be officially recognised by the NSA as per the Sports Act, adding, that the National Sports Authority is the only institution mandated to develop, promote and manage Sports in Ghana.

He entreated the Association to work closely with the Authority during its probationary period and ensure that the rest of the requirements are met in order for them to be fully recognised.

Prof Twumasi further admonised the Association to strategically position itself by focusing on grassroot development to unearth talents, engage in school programmes and local Sports Development.

Speaking at the brief Ceremony, Principal Sports Development Officer at the NSA, Mr. Hubert Leo-Mensah read out some of the outstanding requirement’s to be met by the Association during the probational period. These include, the inauguration of 10 Regional Associations across the nation, Organization of Congress, Organizing of sports competition and 3 National competitions among others.

The President of the Ghana Flying Disc Association, Mr. Desmond Kwame Mantey expressed his appreciation to the Authority for the certification as he believes, it will help them in executing their duty without worry. He noted that the Association is keen on Sports development from the grassroots adding that they are targeting in-school sports, which they have already begun.

Vice President of the Association, Mr Peter Asiedu reiterated the need for exchange programs which will build the right relationship with other members across the world expressing as well as train more players and officials

The Greater Accra Chairman, Mr.Samuel Cobbinah on his part called for more women to participate in the soft sport. He explained the benefit the sports will have on tourism likewise the need for more support from Stakeholders.

Also present at the Event were the Deputy Public Relations Officer-NSA, Madam Rita Odei, Flying Disc -US Rep, New York , Mr.Ben Akakpo and Madam Anastasia Aminatu Iddrisu, Greater Accra Women Coordinator.

Source NSA