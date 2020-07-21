The National Sports Authority (NSA) has sent a goodwill message to Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe ahead of his bout against Chris Avalos on Tuesday evening.

The featherweight contest would see the Ghanaian step into the ring with the Mexican as he looks to bounce back to winning ways having lost against Emmanuel Naverrete back in 2019.

A statement signed by Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah, Ag. Public Relations Officer of the NSA, and copied to the GNA Sports, encouraged the young boxer to go all out and claim the needed victory.

“He has been a world champion and we believe he has all it takes to win this fight, after stepping to the featherweight division.

“It is our prayer that he clears this hurdle to pave the way for him to win a world title again.

“It is in this regard we ask all boxing loving Ghanaians and the entire country to rally behind him, so as to spur him on to go for the ultimate,”the statement said.

