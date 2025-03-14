NSA Taps Fuseini Donkor to Spearhead Operational Overhaul

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially welcomed Hon. Fuseini Donkor, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Afram Plains, as the new Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations.

His appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience in governance and administration to the Authority, further enhancing its operational efficiency and strategic direction.

Hon. Fuseini Donkor has built an impressive career in local governance and regional political administration. During his tenure as DCE for the Sekyere Afram Plains District, he spearheaded several developmental projects that significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of the area. His leadership saw remarkable advancements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare services, positively impacting the livelihoods of residents.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance at NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, expressed confidence in Hon. Donkor’s ability to drive progress at NSA. She highlighted that his expertise and leadership skills would inject fresh energy into the Authority’s operations, ultimately benefiting National Service Personnel (NSP), staff, stakeholders, and the nation at large.

“With the depth of experience and knowledge Hon. Fuseini Donkor possesses, the Authority will witness more developmental projects that will even trickle down to the ordinary Ghanaian,” she noted.

The Director-General of NSA, Mr. Felix Gyamfi, also lauded the appointment, describing Hon. Donkor as a proactive, innovative, and forward-thinking leader. He emphasised that his track record in developing the Sekyere Afram Plains District was proof of his capabilities, adding that NSA was poised to experience significant improvements under his leadership.

“I am convinced that with his good track record in developing the Sekyere Afram Plains District, NSA will see more developmental activities. The set piece needed to complete the puzzle is in now,” he stated.

He further commended Hon. Donkor and urged NSA staff to offer him their full support in executing his mandate. According to him, teamwork, dedication, and hard work were essential ingredients for the Authority’s success.

“We must be dedicated in the pursuit of this new direction of ours. I believe that with hard work, teamwork, and the desire to change the status quo, everything will improve and inure to our benefit,” he assured.

Mr. Felix Gyamfi also reiterated the importance of prioritising private-sector postings for National Service Personnel, stating that this would enhance NSA’s ability to generate more Internally Generated Funds (IGFs). These funds, he explained, would contribute to capacity building, staff welfare, and the overall financial sustainability of the Authority.

“This initiative will significantly improve service conditions, enhance staff welfare, and create better opportunities for all stakeholders,” he emphasised.

For his part, the newly appointed Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations, Hon. Fuseini Donkor, reaffirmed his commitment to elevating NSA to greater heights. He assured staff that his leadership would be marked by diligence, collaboration, and firm but friendly engagement to ensure the Authority’s success.

“I am coming as a rock to ensure that work is done. The project sites will be more engaging than ever. Let us brace ourselves to ensure that we reach the pedestal we are all looking forward to for the greater good of our welfare as staff, NSP, stakeholders, and the nation at large,” he outlined.

He called on all NSA staff to rally behind him, emphasising that a collective effort was needed to move the Authority forward. He also acknowledged the Director-General’s commitment to developing people and stressed the importance of building the Authority into an institution where every staff member felt valued and motivated.

“The Director-General likes building people, and the onus lies on us all to ensure that the Authority is built to a point where every staff member is proud to work here,” he added.

Meanwhile, several staff members hailed Hon. Donkor’s appointment as a transformative moment for the National Service Authority (NSA), marking a new chapter in its mission to drive youth development and national progress.

They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Authority would witness a renewed sense of purpose, heightened efficiency, and enhanced service delivery, ultimately benefiting National Service Personnel and stakeholders across the country.