NSA to Save GH₵1.4 Million Monthly After Removing 2,000 Ghost Names

The National Service Authority (NSA) will save approximately GHC1.43 million monthly after eliminating 2,000 ghost names from its payroll, Director-General Felix Gyamfi revealed.

The move follows investigations into widespread irregularities, including a recent case where two Eastern Region district managers fraudulently processed allowances for 29 individuals on study leave or full-time employment.

“If we remove 2,000 names, that translates to GHC1.43 million monthly savings,” Gyamfi told TV3 on May 15. He emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, stating, “When wrongdoing is exposed, we must act decisively.” The NSA will now cross-check its data with the Controller and Accountant General’s database to prevent future fraud.

In a related development, the NSA unveiled standardized military training attire for service personnel, including camo-green caps, shirts, trousers, and boots. A six-week training program begins August 3, with 10,000 personnel reporting to military barracks nationwide.