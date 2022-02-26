Nsawam Accident: Highway opened to road users

The Accra-Kumasi stretch of the N6 which was blocked due to a motor accident on the Nsawam by-pass involving a MAN diesel rigid truck, has been opened for motorists and other road users.

A news brief from the police thanked the Road Safety Management Services Limited towing crew for the timely and professional response in recovering the vehicle off the road.

However, it entreated all cargo truck owners to avail their drivers to mandatory retraining to improve their driving skills to avoid such roll over single crashes.