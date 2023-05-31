Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly supports PWDs

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive has assured persons with disabilities (PWDs) of government’s commitment of providing them with their needs to discourage them from begging on the streets.

He said disability was not inability and that the government would ensure that the PWDs were provided with the needed support for them to undertake some trading to become self-sufficient.

Mr Buabeng gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nsawam in the Eastern Region after he had presented a number of items to ten persons with disabilities to start some trading to generate income for themselves.

The items included six deep freezers, boxes of tin tomatoes, boxes of frytol oil, sixty assorted soft drinks, 30 sachet water packs, 30 bottled water, 30 boxes of red fish, 30 boxes of chicken thighs, a hair dryer, ten packs of brushes, rollers, gallons of shampoo, gallons of lotions, towels, two industrial sewing machines, and a roofed container.

Mr Patrick Oppong, the Municipal Head of the Social Welfare and Community Development urged the PWDs to take good care of the items and use them for the intended purposes to accrue long-term benefit for themselves and their families.