Nsawam Chief appeals for Government to re-commission Cannery Corporation

Nana Kwabena Ansah, Chief of Nsawam has appealed to Government to re-commission the Nsawam Cannery Corperation to create jobs for the teeming youth of the municipality.

He said it would also provide jobs for the youth and make them responsible. “It will prevent them from going outside to seek for white colour jobs.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his Enstoolment ceremony held at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Monday, in Accra, the Chief also called on pineapple growers within the municipality to expand their farms to feed the factory.

He said his outfit would work hard to change Nsawam, with his two-year development plan. “The first phase of the plan will be the rehabilitation of the Nsawam Central market to relocate traders from the streets to the market.

“Others are afforestation on the banks of River Densu from drying during harmattan season, which all will be undertaken through communal labour and self-help.”

Nana Ansah also called on the youth to seek higher education and avoid smoking, drinking and other social vices.

“He said the youth were the future of the country and therefore parents and guardians must invest in the educational needs of their wards. Because without proper education the economic growth of the country would be meaningless.”

“I am also appealing to the youth of the municipality to take a keen interest in communal labour to develop Nsawam, before calling on government for support.