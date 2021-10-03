Nsenkyerreni Herbal Clinic receives most promising herbal clinic award

Pastor Doctor Bismark Kojo Sarkwa, Chief Executive Officer of Nsenkyerreni Herbal clinic in Mankessim, has received the 2021 Most Promising Herbal Clinic award, for his exceptional dedication to the practice of traditional herbal medicine.

The annual awards instituted by Ghana National Association of Traditional Herbalists (GHATH), is presented to herbal clinics which demonstrated commitment to quality health care delivery and sustainability of the industry.

He was given a citation signed by the National President and the Central Regional Chairman of the Association as his award.

The citation reads among others, “True star rise to the top not by chance but through purpose and passion”, and also congratulated him for his outstanding achievement and successes in the industry.

Pastor Dr. Sarkwa born on May 4, 1964, a native of Mankessim, started practicing herbal medicine after undergoing training under the tutelage of his father, who was a renowned herbal practitioner.

He has received several recognition and awards as a herbal legend and researcher in his 26 years practice. He has also done extensive research into herbal medicine as a remedy in the treatment of communicable diseases and others, which will come out soon after approval by Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he stated that traditional Medicine was gaining grounds in the health care delivery system in the country as well as globally.

According to him, traditional and herbal products have made significant progresses and have impacted positively on the health of people across the world, serving as an alternative against orthodox medicine.

“We have brought our products and services to the door steps of the citizenry and we call on Ghanaians to have confidence in herbal medicine by patronizing the services to better their lots”.