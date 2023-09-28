Nshona Rave Sports and Entertainment Festival Launched

Wisdom Boxing Promotions, in collaboration with Maja Media, is proud to announce the launch of Nshona Rave – an exciting celebration of sports and entertainment that will rock the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 22nd, 2023. Get ready for a night of heart-pounding boxing action, thrilling music, dance performances, and delicious food.

Nshona Rave is poised to redefine the boxing industry in Ghana, setting new standards and captivating audiences like never before. With an impressive lineup of world-class fighters, this event promises to display the very best of professional boxing alongside a fusion of top Ghanaian creative talent.

While the headline artists and main event fighters for the boxing tournament are under wraps for now, expect nothing short of greatness! Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable experience at Nshona Rave. For more information and to catch the latest updates, follow Wisdom Boxing Promotions on social media.

Get ready to witness history in the making at Nshona Rave!

Source : Wisdom boxing gym