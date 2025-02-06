Nsoatre Chiefs Warn of Economic Fallout as Stadium Ban Sparks Crisis

The Nsoatre Traditional Council has raised urgent concerns over the Ghana Football Association’s decision to ban Nsoatreman FC’s stadium and impose sanctions following the fatal stabbing of a Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley.

The council warns that the punitive measures threaten to cripple the local economy, which thrives on match-day commerce in the agrarian town of over 35,000 residents.

Nana Hinney Marfo, the Dabehene of the Nsoatre Traditional Council, lamented the ripple effects of the ban during an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show. He described how the stadium’s closure would disrupt livelihoods for traders, food vendors, and service providers who depend on football-related income. “The stadium was a hub of brisk business. This ban doesn’t just hurt the club—it strangles an entire community already struggling to make ends meet,” he said. With most residents relying on farming, football matches provide a critical financial lifeline, offering supplementary income and boosting local enterprise. “Football isn’t just a game here—it’s survival,” Marfo emphasized.

The council also issued a stark ultimatum over the unresolved murder case, vowing to perform traditional stool rites if the prime suspect—allegedly from neighboring Berekum—is not apprehended by Friday. Marfo stressed that while the community mourns Nana Pooley’s death, justice must align with due process. “We are cooperating with authorities, but if there’s no arrest by week’s end, our customs demand action to restore balance,” he stated. Preliminary investigations suggest the assailant fled to Berekum, prompting cross-community manhunts supported by local leaders.

Meanwhile, police efforts have intensified, with two additional suspects—Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine—arrested in connection with the violence, bringing the total detainees to five. Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo Dampare confirmed ongoing operations to track down remaining perpetrators, pledging accountability for all involved. “We will not relent until justice is served,” he asserted during a press briefing in Accra.

The crisis underscores a fragile tension between enforcing disciplinary measures and safeguarding vulnerable economies in Ghana’s football culture. While the GFA’s sanctions aim to curb violence, critics argue such penalties disproportionately harm communities already on the margins. Nsoatre’s plight reflects a broader challenge: how to balance accountability for tragedies with the socio-economic realities of towns where football isn’t just entertainment—it’s a lifeline.

As tensions simmer, the council’s threat of traditional rites adds a layer of cultural urgency to the manhunt, blending modern law enforcement with ancestral customs. For Nsoatre, the path forward hinges not only on justice for Nana Pooley but on preserving a fragile ecosystem where sport and survival are inextricably linked.