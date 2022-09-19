Nsoatreman Fc Apologises For Wearing Inappropriate Jerseys In Gold Stars

Nsoatreman FC has apologised to football stakeholders for using unsuitable jerseys during their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Ghana’s elite football competition once again suffered a huge setback after Nsoatreman used paper numbers at the back of jerseys for two players.

This act has caught the attention of social media users who have taken a swipe at club for unprofessional conduct.

But a statement issued by the Communications Department of the club has rendered an unqualified apology to football stakeholders.

“We at Nsoatreman football club are really sorry and hence render an unqualified apology to the Ghana Football Association, our supporters and the general public for improvising with paper numbering on the jerseys of two of our players.

“We promise the Ghana Football Association, supporters and general public that the mistake would be rectified as soon as possible to avoid occurrences of this nature in the future,” he said.

Regardless of their actions, the newly promoted side secured their first win in the ongoing league after beating Gold Stars 1-0.