Nsoatreman FC Clinches 2023/24 MTN FA Cup Title in Penalty Thriller

Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious in the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup final, defeating Bofoakwa Tano FC 5-4 on penalties after a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Richard Dzikoe opened the scoring for Bofoakwa Tano in the 21st minute, connecting with a cross from Ali Alhassan. Nsoatreman FC leveled the score just before full time when Sadat Mohammed capitalized on a goalkeeper’s error with a long-range strike.

After a goalless extra time, the match proceeded to a tense penalty shootout where Nsoatreman FC held their nerve to clinch a 5-4 victory. Their triumph earned them the prestigious 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy and the opportunity to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup season.

In addition to sporting glory, Nsoatreman FC secured a substantial GHC 180,000 prize for their FA Cup triumph. The event was attended by University of Ghana students, MTN staff, dedicated sports journalists, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).