Nsoatreman FC Forced to Dress on Bus Ahead of Match Against Young Apostles FC

Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC, has expressed frustration after being denied access to the dressing room ahead of their match against Young Apostles FC on January 26, 2025.

In a social media post, the club revealed that they were forced to dress for the game on their bus due to the situation, a move they deem unacceptable in the modern era of football.

“In this current dispensation with which football has so far advanced; where mutual respect is much ensured between participating clubs in the same competitions, and rules and regulations of the game are well spelled out vividly, that would inure to the benefit of each club, Young Apostles FC have today, 26th January 2025 denied us access to the dressing room at their home ground as at 1:40 PM,” the club’s statement said.

They went on to voice their dissatisfaction over the treatment, saying it had compelled both players and staff to prepare for the match in the bus. “We hereby inform our teeming supporters that, the club would reach out to the Ghana Football Association for the needed redress on this ill-treatment meted on us.”

The reason for the denial of access to the dressing room remains unclear, but Nsoatreman FC has vowed to pursue the matter with the Ghana Football Association for appropriate action. The incident has sparked disappointment, particularly in a season where respect and professionalism are expected to be upheld in the league.