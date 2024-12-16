Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede Resigns Amid Poor Team Performance

Eric Alagidede, the general manager of Nsoatreman FC, has reportedly resigned from his position, citing the club’s underperformance as the primary reason for his departure.

The resignation comes after a challenging period for the FA Cup-winning team, which has struggled in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Alagidede, in his resignation, expressed his belief that a change in leadership could help improve the fortunes of the club. Nsoatreman FC currently sits in 11th place in the league standings, well below the expectations of both the management and fans.

The resignation marks a significant shift at the club, with many now questioning the impact of the managerial change on the team’s future performance.