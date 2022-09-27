Nsoatreman FC signs one-year sponsorship deal with Mybet Africa

Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC have signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Ghanaian-based Sportsbook giant, Mybet.Africa

The deal worth thousands of cedis makes MyBet.Africa the official sponsor of the Nsoatre-based club until the end of the season.

A statement released by Mybet Africa said the partnership was birthed after Nsoatreman FC made sporting headlines for using paper numbers on the jerseys of two of their players during a top-flight game.

It said the trolling on social media caught the attention of Mr. Ohemeng-Agyei, CEO of KMK Entertainment, operators of Mybet.Africa, who felt inclined to help the newly promoted side.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, Mr. James Pobee, General Manager of Mybet.Africa said “Mybet.Africa is here to partner with and support yet again another Ghanaian local football club.

Mybet.Africa has an undoubted track record of supporting not only national level sports but grassroots and professional league level sports over its many years of existence in Ghana”.

Mr. Pobee stated that Mybet. Africa, also an indigenous Ghanaian company, started from humble beginnings and have been able to grow by leaps and bounds in almost ten years of its existence and compete with international betting companies with bigger budgets.

He disclosed that the sponsorship package, among other things, comes with branded kits, marketing and promotion, and an undisclosed amount of money. He said, “Mybet.Africa stands shoulder to shoulder with Nsoatreman FC as it assures its fans and players that henceforth, it will be derided for such reasons again”.

Nana Akua Twumwaa Asare, Manager, Brands and Sponsorship for Nsoatreman FC, said the incident was such a low point for the club, which compelled them to render an unqualified apology to the Football Association, their fans, and the football-loving public at large.

She also thanked Mr. Ohemeng-Agyei and expressed her deep appreciation for the gesture and assured the benefactors that the gesture would go a long way to motivating the team, and she hoped and prayed that it continued beyond this season as the team looks forward to prevailing and staying in the Premier League for many years to come.

Nsoatreman FC is a Ghanaian local club based in Twumasikrom, Nsoatre, in the Bono Region of Ghana. Until June 2022, when the club gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League after beating Tamale City FC 2-1 in the Zone One play-off, the club was largely plying its trade in Zone One of the Division One League.