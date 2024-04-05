Nsrb Dray’s New Single ‘SUICIDE’ Delivers a Powerful Message of Hope

Rising Ghanaian artiste, Nsrb Dray has today shared his latest song dubbed “SUICIDE,” with the rest of the world.

The new song, “SUICIDE,” as the title suggests is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged song delivered primarily in Twi; a Ghanaian local language, which delves into the sensitive topic of mental health. With raw and imposing vocals, Nsrb Dray chants a message of hope and resilience.

This captivates listeners from the opening seconds, and the theme deepens with verses highlighting how society’s high expectations coupled with negative words from individuals brings down one’s morale.

On “SUICIDE, Nsrb Dray’s powerful delivery and impeccable songwriting skills is evident as he addresses a challenging mental health topic in just over two minutes.

Nsrb Dray fearlessly confronts those who talk down on people leading them into depression and preaches a message of hope and trust in God for all depressed persons.

This, he told Amplify Ghana, was a personal experience and the motivation behind the production of the song. “SUICIDE,” the new song, he said “is a song I wrote in a really depressing state, it talks about me motivating myself and others to keep a good state of mind.”

The Hip-Hop song characterizes Nsrb Dray’s desire to use his music as a platform for social awareness and commitment to address key societal issues.

The message, raw emotions and lyrical depth makes the latest single a captivating song for listeners and adds to the rising artiste’s versatile catalogue of releases.

Nsrb Dray’s “SUICIDE” is currently available on all digital streaming platforms, and it has already begun to garner attention from fans.

Listen on all platforms here https://ffm.to/nsrbdraysuicide