NSS Board should tap into expertise of Service personnel to develop apps

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged the National Service Scheme to tap into the skills of the Service personnel to develop applications to benefit the country.

“You have a pool of talented graduates and it is your responsibility to harness them and make good use of their expertise to help the country’s development,” he said.

The Minister gave the advice at the Inauguration of an eight-member board of the Ghana National Service Scheme in Accra.

He charged them to create opportunities for the personnel to serve the nation productively and ensure to march their skills to the desired institutions to maximise their full potential.

Dr Adutwum urged the Board to go beyond farming activities and venture into other sectors of the economy, including providing accommodation to teachers to ensure a serene learning environment.

He said the rate of unemployment was increasing, stressing that if the Board executed their creative ideas well, it would provide job opportunities for the personnel after the end of their service.

The Minister urged them to be united to chart the path of their mandate and uplift the image of the scheme.

Nee Odoi Tetteyfio, Chairman of the Board, commended the government for the opportunity to serve the country.

He said as the days and times had changed, so also the operations of the scheme needed to be transformed to meet the current trends of governance.

Nee Tetteyfio pledged to make the personnel productive and would not use them as errand persons at their various organisations.

“We assure the government to build on the strides achieved by our predecessor and work towards marching their skills and make them viable,” he said.

The rest of the members are: Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Acting Director of GNSS, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Mr Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Musah, all as President Nominees and a pending member.