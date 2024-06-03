NSS Director Encourages Students to Become Agents of Change

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has called on students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to be change agents in their respective prospective places of posting.

He made the call during a national service orientation at the KNUST auditorium in Kumasi over the weekend. He reiterated the need for modern solutions to societal challenges and called on the students to become 21st-century change agents.

“Ghana and other countries in the world face numerous challenges that require innovative and forward-thinking solutions. You are the future leaders and problem-solvers. Use this service year to apply your skills, creativity, and knowledge to drive positive change in your communities,” he urged.

Critical phase

The NSS Executive Director stressed the importance of national service as a critical phase in the transition from academia to professional life.

He, therefore, encouraged the students to embrace their service year with enthusiasm and a sense of duty.

“National service is not just a requirement. It is a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our nation. Your service is proof of your commitment to your family, society, and Ghana as a whole,” he said.

He advised prospective national service personnel to serve wholeheartedly and remain dedicated to their duties throughout the service year.

“Avail yourselves at your respective postings at all times. Your presence and commitment can make a significant difference in the communities you serve. Approach your assignments with professionalism and integrity,” he advised.

Commendation

For his part, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences of KNUST, Prof. Christian Agyare, praised the NSS boss for his dedication to youth empowerment and national development.

“Your leadership and commitment to empowering the youth are commendable. Your vision aligns with our goal of nurturing graduates who are academically excellent and socially responsible,” he stated.

The Senior Registrar in charge of Examination at KNUST, Mr. Kofi Adu, touched on the significant strides made by the NSS under Mr Osei Assibey’s leadership, particularly in enhancing the national service experience and providing greater support for service personnel.

“Through your efforts, the NSS has introduced numerous initiatives that have greatly benefited our graduates. We are grateful for your continuous support and advocacy for youth development,” he acknowledged.

Meanwhile, the students expressed their gratitude and eagerness to embark on their national service journey with Mr Assibey Antwi’s inspiring words in mind. This, according to them, will ensure their meaningful contributions and uphold the spirit of national service across Ghana in whatever institutions they find themselves.