NSS Executive Director wins CEO Of The Year Award

The National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) congratulated Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, on being named CEO of the year.

The association was happy to share the exciting news that their esteemed Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme, (Hon Osei Assibey Antwi), had been honored with the prestigious honor of CEO of the year at the Ghana Education Awards, according to a statement copied to Metrotvonline.com.

According to the release, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) gave Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi this honorific award in recognition of his excellent contributions to Ghana’s educational system.

The Ghana Education Awards, sponsored by NUGS, serve as an ode to his commitment to improving education and providing opportunities for Ghanaian students.

It showed that the prestigious organization had duly recognized Hon Osei Assibey Antwi’s dedication to high academic standards and the advancement of the youth of the country.

“His contribution to the increment of national service allowance and his other initiatives such as the Kumawu farms, the deployment for employment and others have impacted the nation positively.

This honor not only recognizes his accomplishments on an individual level, but also the Ghana National Service Scheme’s continued dedication to supporting educational advancement in our nation.

We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous achievement and to congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition. His leadership and dedication have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Ghana, and we look forward to him continuing to inspire and lead in the years to come.” It further stated.