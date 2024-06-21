NSS Issues PIN Codes to 133,476 Final Year Students

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released PIN Codes for 133,476 final-year Ghanaian students from all accredited universities nationwide for the 2024/2025 service year.

This also includes Ghanaians who have completed their studies overseas, defaulters, and private applicants registered for the mandatory national service. The registration commenced on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the NSS management urged all applicants to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to access their pin codes using their school index numbers and dates of birth.

The deadline for registration is set for Friday, July 19, 2024, and applicants are urged to complete the process carefully to avoid errors that could impact the deployment exercise.

To activate the enrolment process, applicants must proceed to any branch of ADB Bank and pay GH₵40.00. Alternatively, applicants can use the MTN MoMo platform to pay GH₵41.00.

