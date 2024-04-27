Nss Management Assists Papao Fire Victims

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has swiftly responded to the distress caused by a recent fire outbreak at the NSS farms at Papao in Haatso.

The personal belongings of the farm’s staff valued at a substantial amount of money were all destroyed, but no fatality was recorded.

Led by the Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, and the Deputy Executive Director in Charge of Operations, Kwaku Ohene Djan, they visited the affected site to assess the extent of the damage and offer support to the victims.

Calm

Speaking during the visit, Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi addressed the victims, urging them to remain calm.

He reassured them of the management’s commitment to providing immediate relief and long-term solutions.

Assibey Antwi promised to find alternative accommodations for staff whose rooms were affected and pledged undisclosed financial assistance to cushion them during this challenging period.

“We will do all that it takes to reconstruct this building for you as soon as possible. In the interim, we will provide relief items such as food, cash, mattresses, and bedsheets to support you. Though this incident is unfortunate, we are thankful that there was no loss of life,” he mentioned.

Commitment

The visit by the NSS executives, according to Assibey Antwi, not only demonstrated their commitment to the welfare of their staff and personnel but also highlighted the importance of community support and collaboration during times of crisis.

“I would like to say that as efforts continue to rebuild and support the affected staff, we are reaffirming our dedication to serving and empowering the youth of Ghana and our employees. Do not be dismayed. We are in this together,” he assured.

Mr. Assibey Antwi took the opportunity to engage with National Service Personnel (NSP) at the farms, reiterating the government’s dedication to transforming them into agro-business entrepreneurs after completing their mandatory one-year service.

He assured them of future opportunities and urged them to embrace the prospect wholeheartedly.

Echoing Assibey Antwi’s solidarity message, Deputy Executive Director Kwaku Ohene Djan mentioned the importance of timely communication between staff and authorities.

Report

The Deputy Executive Director in charge of operations, Mr. Ohene Dian, equally encouraged the staff and the NSP to report any developments promptly to prevent future disasters.

“You all owe it as a duty to report issues to us. Management is with you in your time of distress, and we will provide relief items to ease your suffering,” he assured.

The farm manager of the Papao Demonstration Farms, Cyril Tetteh-Enyo, expressed gratitude for the management’s prompt response and ongoing support for the victims.

He commended their efforts and urged them to continue assisting those affected.

The Assemblymember of the Haatso Electoral Area, Hon. Philip Kpakpo Samoah Addoquaye, equally extended his appreciation for the timely intervention on behalf of the victims.

Meanwhile, the National Service Personnel (NSP) and staff expressed gratitude towards the NSS management for their swift action and concern for their wellbeing.